Shahid Kapoor and his relationships with his former girlfriends Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra are open secrets. The actor may have put his past behind him but it keeps popping up every now and then. And the same happened when he, along with his wife Mira Rajput, sat down for a chat with Neha Dhupia on her celebrity talk show BFFs With Vogue recently.

When Neha asked him if anyone had cheated on him, Shahid, who always refrains from talking about his past, laughed off the question. But his wife Mira sportingly took forward the question and asked the host to rather ask him how many girls cheated on him.

To which Shahid replied, "Sure about one girlfriend cheating on me, have doubts about another one".

When Neha asked whether they are the same two famous personalities who he dated in the past, Shahid immediately replied saying he can't take their names. But we know of who the actor was talking about, don't we?

Watch the video here:

Shahid and Kareena broke-up after five years of dating. It was reported that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena's mother Babita had a role in their split. Shahid and Kareena had started dating each other when they were shooting for Fida in 2004. They broke-up in 2007 while they were still shooting for Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met. They were last seen in Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab in 2016 but they didn't have scenes together.

Talking about Shahid's relationship with Priyanka, both of them reportedly had compability issues between them and the affair was short-lived.

After going through a turbulent phase, Shahid is currently in a happy space in his life. He is a loving husband to his wife Mira Rajput and a doting father to his 1-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor.

On the work front, after tasting a huge success with Padmaavat, Shahid will be next seen in upcoming comedy-drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in lead roles.