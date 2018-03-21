Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who will be seen together in the finale episode of BFFs with Vogue, were seen revealing some interesting secrets about their life.

In the 'scary spice' segment on the show, Neha Dhupia, asked Mira 'What's your favourite position in bed?' While Shahid hesitated and wanted Mira to skip the question but there was no holding back the Mrs. She quickly said: "I think he is a control freak. He is always telling me what to do."

This doesn't end here.

Mira also revealed that she threw Shahid out of their house and asked him to live at a hotel while he was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, "He (Shahid) would come home at 8 in the morning and wake up at 2 in the afternoon. I completely get that he needs silence during those hours because it has been a tough night, but Misha is at her best at that point — wide awake and playful. Shahid wouldn't say anything but I know it's going to tire him and I know I can't put too many restrictions on her either. That was getting to me at a point... and that's when I told him that I can't take this anymore."

Not just that, when Neha Dhupia asked Mira who is the biggest bore at parties, Mira quickly said "Shahid."

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for his next Batti Gul Meter Chalu, also starring Shraddha Kapoor and directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is slated to hit screens in August 2018.