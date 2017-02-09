Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput has been setting relationship goals since they tied the knot. Shahid, who recently shared the first picture of his daughter Misha, confessed that Mira is ready to have a second kid soon.

While talking to GQ, he said: "Mira, who is just 22, would prefer to have a second kid soon as well. She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes." Shahid and Mira got hitched in 2015 and a year later, Misha came to this world.

It's good news that the duo is ready to plan their second child. According to Shahid, Misha wasn't planned. "It wasn't planned actually, but I think we were ready for it. I was impatient to get married and have a family. My job is a lonely one I was lonely for three or four year," he said.

Meanwhile, Shahid is busy promoting his upcoming movie, Rangoon, which is set to be released on February 24. The Vishal Bharadwaj-directorial also features Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in it. According to the trailers and songs, the movie looks interesting and the chemistry between Shahid-Kangana is quite sensuous.

Kangana and Saif are set to promote the movie on Koffee With Karan 5 and Shahid will be the special guest. Earlier, it had been reported that the Udta Punjab actor will not be the part of the episode as he has already appeared with wife Mira. But now Shahid will join his Rangoon co-stars on Karan's couch.

Shahid is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. He will share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in this movie.