The wait is finally over as Shahid Kapoor has introduced his daughter Misha to the world with an adorable photo. Earlier too the actor has posted pictures of her, but her face was never really visible.

Now, Shahid has shared a cute photo of Misha with her mother, Mira Rajput. The picture features Mira lying on her back holding Misha and planting a kiss on her cheek. Shahid posted the photo on social media with caption saying: "Hello World."

Earlier, The Rangoon actor had posted two of Misha's photos. The first one had the baby girl's little feet's on Instagram and a few days ago he shared another picture in which Misha's face was blurred.

Shahid and his wife Mira have kept their five-month-old away from the shutterbugs. She has always been seen wrapped from head to toe in a blanket, whenever her parents take her out. The Bollywood couple welcomed their daughter on August 26 last year and the star had earlier said that he will not sell Misha's pictures to any media outlet. Every time we see Shahid with Misha, the actor is the one holding his daughter protectively, while Mira follows.

However, the Udta Punjab has finally treated his fans with his angel's picture and we can't get enough of her. She is extremely aww-dorable. Take a look at the photo here:

Hello world. ? A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:37am PST

Meanwhile, Shahid is busy promoting his upcoming film, Rangoon, which will hit the theatres during his birthday. Slated to be released on February 24, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial also features Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.