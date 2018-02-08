Misha Kapoor, Padmaavat actor Shahid Kapoor's daughter always manages to steal your heart with her adorable and cute expressions. But just like every other star kid, little Misha too isn't spared by the scrutinizing eyes of the trolls. While Bollywood celebs try their best to keep their tiny tots away from paparazzi, the constant mention of Misha on social media has irked Shahid Kapoor.

Talking to Mid-Day about her daughter, Shahid said, "My daughter didn't choose this glamorous life. What's her fault? I hate to think of all the glare that's on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don't want her to deal with it. It's not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood."

Is it because Shahid is a star and that is why Misha has to face the brunt? The Padmaavat actor told Mid-Day, "She has to deal with it because I am her dad. It's tough for me, as a parent, to make peace with that. I hope she will learn how to tackle it when she grows up. Misha is the only one who soothes me in a world filled with harsh critics. I am responsible for a woman who has left her life in Delhi to be with me. I am responsible for my daughter and must be an example for her. I have to be a good human being first, a good actor later. I've realized that this drastic shift is helping me grow as both."

Shahid recalled his childhood and added, "No one knew I was Pankaj Kapur's son till I joined the industry. It was only after an IMDB page about me was made that people discovered who my father is. My mother was a struggling actor, who separated from my dad when I was growing up. So, I had a regular middle- class childhood, devoid of attention."