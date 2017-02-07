Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been a doting dad to his daughter, Misha. The Rangoon actor recently shared a picture of him with his angel on social media.

Earlier, Shahid had posted Misha's little feet's photo on Instagram, but this time, the hunk has let his fans take a look at his baby girl. Shahid and his wife Mira have kept their five-month-old away from the shutterbugs. She has always been seen wrapped from head to toe in a blanket, whenever her parents take her.

Shahid, who seems to be a pro in photo editing, has shared Misha's picture, but has edited it. In fact, the actor earlier shared Mira's photos when she was pregnant after editing them. Similarly, the Udta Punjab star has posted his picture holding Misha, but has blurred the faces.

Take a look at the photo here:

Sunsets with my angel. A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:00am PST

Mi-shoe ❤️ A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:20pm PST

Shahid and Mira welcomed their daughter on August 26 last year and the star had earlier said that he will not sell Misha's pictures to any media outlet. Every time we see Shahid with Misha, the actor is the one holding his daughter protectively, while Mira follows.

Meanwhile, he is not the only actor who is so protective about his baby. Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji are among the Bollywood celebs who took a lot of time to share their babies' first picture. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan's pictures were posted on social media the day he was born.

Meanwhile, Shahid is busy promoting his upcoming film, Rangoon, which will hit the theatres during his birthday. Slated to be released on February 24, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial also features Kangana Ranaut and Saif in pivotal roles.