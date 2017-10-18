Shahid Kapoor is all set to appear as Rani Padmavati's king in the upcoming movie, but the "queen" that rules his heart is none other than his wife Mira Rajput. Shahid shared the same message with his fans with an adorable photo on Instagram.

The Padmavati actor shared a beautiful picture in which he and Mira are seen sharing a romantic moment. While the photo appears to be from a photoshoot of the couple together, Shahid captioned it saying, "The queen that rules my heart".

Several fans commented on the picture, calling it cute and adorable. Shahid often shares such lovely photos of his wife and daughter on social media, proving to be a doting husband.

The Haider actor is currently in news for his upcoming movie Padmavati, in which he plays the character of Rawal Ratan Singh.

Deepika playing the titular role of Padmavati will be seen as his wife. On the other side Ranveer Singh will appear as the wicked and fierce ruler Alauddin Khilji.

The trailer of the movie was released some time back, and had taken the internet by storm. Fans have gone gaga over the visual extravaganza and the larger-than-life portrayal of the royal characters. Shahid and Deepika's onscreen chemistry also got thumbs up from the viewers. Check Shahid's latest picture with Mira here:

The queen that rules my heart. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati is one of the most awaited flicks of this year, but it also courted some controversies too. Some Rajput outfits have been opposing the film's screening in theatres, alleging that the movie portrays Rani Padmini in bad light.

The outfits demanded that a special screening before a panel consisting of Rajput intellectuals be held first, and if they approve, the movie could be screened in theatres. They even threatened to burn theatres if the demand was not met.