Shahid Kapoor is set to turn 37 on Sunday, February 25, and will celebrate his special day by attending 'satsang' with his family in Amritsar. The hunk has already flown down to Delhi to spend some quality time with his wife Mira and daughter Misha before the entire family leaves for Amritsar.

Shahid has always given fashion goals to his fans with his stylish outfits, be it during movie promotions or on casual occasions. From sporting suits, Indo-western outfits to street style, the Padmaavat actor has always nailed them all.

On his special day, let us take a look at some of the top looks of Shahid's from his style file:

In his latest picture, shared on Instagram, the actor looks dapper in a black double layered jacket and black eye gear. The image is from the sets of Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Evening swag. ❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jan 24, 2018 at 7:25am PST

In another image with wife Mira, Shahid is seen sporting a black and white checkered suit, which he teamed with a formal pair of shoes.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 23, 2017 at 3:00am PST

Shahid nailed his look in this picture, where he is seen in a traditional white kurta-pyjama. What added charm to the otherwise simple attire is the off-white self-designed waistcoat. Shahid ditched the mojri for black formal shoes.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 11, 2017 at 3:58am PST

For the GQ India magazine shoot, the Udta Punjab actor looked stylish in a red and blue checkered suit, which he matched with a similar colored shirt.

The Haider actor charmed the audience as he walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta in a black and white suit.

Meanwhile, Shahid's decision to celebrate his birthday with family and not attending the Padmaavat success bash has added fire to the ongoing speculations of trouble between him and co-star Ranveer Singh.

For the uninitiated, rumors of the rift between the two male leads – Ranveer and Shahid – have been doing the rounds from the time Padmaavat went on the floors. Although the two have never bad-mouthed each other, reports of Ranveer and Shahid rivalry continues to make headlines.