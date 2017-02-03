It is quite refreshing to see Bollywood getting out of its comfort zone and casting unlikely jodis – be it Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone in Piku last year or Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt in Highway. And, there's always the exhilaration of watching your favorite stars teaming up for the first time, like Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in last year's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The month of January has already given us an adorable couple of Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in Raees. The duo complemented each other well in the movie. This month, fans will be treated with such new jodis like Akshay Kumar-Huma Qureshi in Jolly LLB2 and Shahid Kapoor-Kangana Ranaut or Saif Ali Khan-Kangana in Rangoon.

Take a look at such unconventional and new pairs to look forward to in 2017:

Diljit Dosanjh-Anushka Sharma (Phillauri)

Phillauri is an upcoming romantic comedy film from Bollywood directed by Anshai Lal and produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films. The film is scheduled for release on March 24.

Shahid Kapoor-Deepika Padukone (Padmavati)

Padmavati is an upcoming Hindi period drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, jointly produced by Bhansali and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The film features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in leading roles. It is currently scheduled for release on November 17.

Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha)

The movie is about PM Narendra Modi's 'Swacha Bharat Abhiyan'. It's a comedy genre film based on the unhygienic condition in the rural areas of India. The film is a social satire which deals with tackling the menace of open defecation, the shift in mindsets and the wave of social change that is set to transform India.

Purab Kohli-Sonakshi Sinha (Noor)

Noor is an upcoming Indian drama film directed by Sunhil Sippy that features Sonakshi Sinha in the lead titular role. The film is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz's novel Karachi, You're Killing Me! It follows a Pakistani journalist-writer Noor's misadventures and love life as she navigates her way through Mumbai. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 21.

Saif Ali Khan-Sobhita Dhulipala (Chef)

Chef is a comedy drama film. Saif Ali Khan is playing the lead role of a professional chef. The film is about a chef who quits his job at a famous Los Angeles restaurant post a public altercation with a food critic and returns to Miami, his hometown. Sobhita Dhulipala is playing the leading actress, who made her debut in the thriller Raman Raghav 2.0.