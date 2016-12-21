Veteran Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi wants swift justice for an Indian national arrested in Assam for reportedly wearing a Pakistan team jersey with Afridi's name on it. The 36-year-old, one of the best all-rounders of his generation, has mentioned that he is now mulling calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the youth from police custody.

According to local reports from Assam, Ripon Chowdhury, the youth sporting a Pakistan team jersey, was taken into custody and a case under section 120(B) and 294 of the Indian Penal code was lodged against him.

It all happened when the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) -- took offence on Ripon's t-shirt and felt his act was completely anti-national. They then called upon the police to take action against him. Afridi has also reportedly mentioned that making politics out of this event is absolutely distasteful.

Earlier this year, a Virat Kohli fan from Pakistan, named Umar Draz was arrested at his home for hoisting the India flag during the India vs Australia T20 series in January.