Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi made up his mind to finally retire from international cricket in 2017 after making U-turns on multiple retirement announcements before that.

The 37-year-old made the final call during his stint with Peshawar Zalmi in the 2017 edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), thereby bringing the curtains down on his 21-year-long international career.

Afridi had announced his Test retirement in 2006 only to make a quick U-turn on the decision. In 2010, he once again signaled the end of his Test career after the Lord's Test against Australia, which was also the first Test he had played in four years.

Afridi then brought the curtains down on his celebrated ODI career in 2015, following the end of Pakistan's Cricket World Cup campaign in Australia.

Nonetheless, the explosive batsman continued featuring in T20s, representing Pakistan and other T20 league franchises across the globe. Afridi was forced to make the decision after being continuously ignored for Pakistan's T20I commitments after the World T20 in 2016.

Afridi to represent World XI?

As it turns out, Afridi may get a chance in the World XI in a charity match at the Lord's against the West Indies on May 31, 2018.

The T20I fixture, which has been accorded international status by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is intended to help raise funds for supporting cricket stadiums that were damaged as a result of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in Anguilla and Dominica.

Afridi revealed he is not aware of the details about the match but insisted that he will consider featuring in the World XI if an invitation comes his way.

"I don't have details about the match but if there is an offer, I will consider it," Afridi told Wisden India.

The report also pointed out that most international cricketers from Pakistan will be involved in a two-Test series against England between May 24 and June 5 and are unlikely to be part of the May 31 charity match. Afridi, who enjoys a good fan-following across the globe, might be roped in by the ICC.

Afridi gearing up for PSL 2018

Meanwhile, Afridi is gearing up to be part of Karachi Kings in PSL 2018, which will be played across four venues — Dubai, Sharjah, Lahore and Karachi — between February 22 and March 25. The Pakistan star is heading into the tournament on the back of a great all-round performance (126 runs and 15 wickets from eight matches) in the Bangladesh Premier League 2017-18 season.

"I have started to practice for the PSL. I have reduced my other activities and am focusing more on the PSL. Hopefully, the upcoming season will be good for me," Afridi said.

He added: " Sometimes I go months without cricket, therefore before an event, I have to put in the extra yards to get myself ready for cricket."