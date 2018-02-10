Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi came up with an "amazing gesture" when he asked an Indian fan to keep the tricolour open while posing for photographs with him in Switzerland on Friday, February 9.

Afridi was in Switzerland for the inaugural St. Moritz Ice Cricket tournament, which was held over two days at the Alpine resort town.

The 37-year-old, who retired from international cricket in February 2017, had led Royals XI to a 2-0 win in the two-match T20 series on ice against Virender Sehwag's Diamonds XI.

In a video posted on Twitter, Afridi is seen obliging to fans' requests for photographs and autographs on the frozen lake, on which the matches were played. Numerous cricket fans are stretching out their selfie sticks as the celebrated Pakistan cricketer starts posing for selfies.

An Indian fan too was part of the gathering. As she requested Afridi for a picture, the Pakistani all-rounder spotted the Indian flag in her hand before requesting her to straighten it.

Afridi himself has taken to Twitter and posted the photograph with the fan and the Indian flag.

Shahid Afridi wants Indian flag to be open while clicking a photo with fans in switzerland. pic.twitter.com/vq88m8htpB — Nibraz Ramzan (@Nibrazcricket) February 9, 2018 Thank u Switzerland ? pic.twitter.com/qANtR9LAwr — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 9, 2018

Amid constant cross-border tension between India and Pakistan, Afridi's gesture has helped him win hearts. Notably, the two neighbouring countries have not been able to play bilateral cricket series since January 2013.

Cricket fans on Twitter lauded Afridi for the heartwarming gesture. IBTimes India has compiled a few reactions. You can check them out here.

Recently, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi faced flak after he labelled India Under-19 team as their Pakistani counterpart's "old enemy". The veteran cricket administrator's comments came after Pakistan's 203-run loss to India in the semi-final of the recently-concluded U-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

Nonetheless, Afridi has always been a fan favorite in India. He won more fans from across the border when he said he had "not enjoyed playing anywhere" as much as he had in India during Pakistan's World T20 campaign in 2016.