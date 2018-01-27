Television hunk Shaheer Sheikh is set to return to small screen with an intense love story after his popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi ended last year.

Soon after the news of Shaheer's new show made headlines, speculations regarding the show's leading lady have started doing the rounds.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes responds to rumours of breakup with Shaheer Sheikh

And now, it has been revealed that the hunk will romance Twinkle Patel in the yet-to-be-titled show, SpotboyE reported. Twinkle had earlier played the parallel lead in Star Plus Tu Mera Hero.

A post shared by Twinkle (@twinklepatel2204) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

Helmed by Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary, the show also has Shubhangi Latkar, who will essay the role of Shaheer's onscreen mother.

This is what Erica Fernandes plans to do after Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi [VIDEO]

A source told The Times of India, "It is an intense love story, which will be about giving love another chance. Shaheer fits the part to the T. The first schedule will be shot in Jhansi, as that's where the story is set."

Shaheer and Erica Fernandes' pair in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was loved by millions. Apart from their impeccable chemistry, the realistic drama, the superb acting skills of Supriya Pilgaonkar and other supporting cast of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi had made the show a success.

It was also said that Shaheer and Erica were in a serious relationship before they reportedly parted ways. Erica had been an integral part of Shaheer's life; from accompanying him to a showroom for his car purchase to sharing a great bond with his family, Erica's closeness to Shaheer was pretty evident.

However, it was said that Erica broke up with Shaheer as he was reportedly two-timing her with his ex-girlfriend Ayu Ting Ting — an Indonesian singer and single mother of a three-year-old. The two were madly in love for a short period of time before they parted ways in 2015. Shaheer's infidelity report was, however, rubbished by Erica on her social media page.