Gauri Khan has shared the adorable picture of son AbRam on her Instagram, which has now gone viral on the Internet.

In the picture, taken a day ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, has Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam sporting a t-shirt with the logo of SRK's team Kolkata Knight Riders while riding a little green bike. Gauri captioned the picture as "My knight Rider...flaunting his ride."

The four-year-old star kid continues to melt social media users with his adorable looks.

Not too long ago, he had left his parents and the Internet mesmerised with his cute dance performance on his annual day function that surfaced on various social media platforms. AbRam had danced to SRK's hit number "Ye Taara Woh Taara."

In the pictures and videos, Shah Rukh was seen standing up and supporting his son's performance while his wife Gauri and elder kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were also seen cheering for their little munchkin at the event.

In another recent picture, a shirtless AbRam was spotted at a play-date with Singer-VJ Raageshwari Loomba's daughter.

A report in Bombay Times said that the two adorable kids connected over singing, dancing, craft and swimming. Raageshwari and Gauri Khan have known each other since their video jockeying days.

London-based Raageshwari was in Mumbai to visit her parents when Gauri invited her and Samaya over to Mannat for a play date with her younger son AbRam, the report said.

Raageshwari told the daily that AbRam is an intelligent child whose vocabulary and insights are remarkable. "AbRam is the brightest four-year-old, his vocabulary and insights are superlative. I give complete credit to Gauri, at the risk of SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) feeling relegated (laughs). Gauri is with him all day long, reading books to him while managing her business," she said.