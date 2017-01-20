Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil are gearing up for a huge clash at the box office on the eve of Republic Day (Wednesday, January 25). The advance booking for both the films have started on January 19 in major cities across the country. At present, the services are only open for single screens for both the movies.

Raees vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan doesn't think the clash is bad for the industry

With just five days for the release, Raees seems to be leading the race already. In terms of the number of screens available for pre-booking, Raees is far ahead of Kaabil.

Raees' advance booking has opened in two to three single screens in cities like Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Delhi with four to five shows in each theatre. Tickets are selling like hot cake and the screens are filling fast.

The advance bookings for Hrithik's film is slow compared to Raees. Only three theatres in Bengaluru and one in Delhi are currently offering advanced bookings with about two shows in each theatre.

In next two days, advance bookings for both the films are expected to open in theatres (both single and multi-plex) across major cities in India.

Both movies are making huge buzz and have the makings of potential money spinners at the box office.

Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, will see SRK play the role of a Gujarati bootlegger. The film also has Pakistani actress Mahira Khan opposite SRK and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key role.

On the other hand, Kaabil is a love story of two blind people, played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam, and is directed by Sanjay Gupta.