Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reunited on the silver screen in Tubelight after a decade. SRK played a cameo in the movie and now the Bollywood Baadshah wants Salman to return the favour and make a special appearance in his film.

Shah Rukh has asked Salman to do a cameo in Aanand L Rai's film, in which King Khan is playing a dwarf. He played a magician named Gogo Pasha in Tubelight and Salman admitted that it didn't take any effort to convince his friend to accept the role.

Now, it seems Shah Rukh is trying to get Salman on board for his film. He told DNA: "There is a guest appearance in Aanand's film that I'd like Salman to consider. We are still working on it. But, I would like him to play the role."

"Whether he is playing himself or not, just like Gogo Pasha's role, we will keep it a secret till the end. I am going to speak to him when we get time. Salman and I only meet at 3 am, so we have to wait for the apt time," SRK added.

Shah Rukh will share screen space with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in Aanand's as-yet untitled movie. The trio is reuniting for the second time after Jab Tak Hai Jaan. SRK-Anushka will also appear in Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal in August this year.

On the other hand, Salman in currently busy with the shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai, which will be released in December. He will be seen opposite ex girlfriend Katrina in the film. Meanwhile, Salman's Eid release, Tubelight, is not seeing a good run at the box office. The Kabir Khan-directed movie is said to be the actor's lowest Eid earner.

Catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh-Anushka in Jab Harry Met Sejal: