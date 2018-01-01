With the announcement of Shah Rukh Khan's next film title and release date, an interesting aspect of 2018 has come up. While SRK's Zero will hit the screens on Christmas 2018, two other Khans of Bollywood are set to appear with their respective movies on two other big festivals.

Shah Rukh's next film Zero, where he plays the character of a small person, will be released on Christmas 2018. On the other side, Salman Khan's Race 3 will hit the screens on Eid this year. Making 2018 even bigger, Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan will be released on Diwali.

With the three Khans of the industry coming up with their respective movies during three different big festivals, 2018 is likely to give a huge boost to the box office.

Salman and Aamir are already going through a great phase in the commercial circuits. The two superstars' films have been back-to-back hits, barring Tubelight. Although Tubelight could not impress the audience, Sallu Bhai bounced back strongly with Tiger Zinda Hai.

The movie has been dominating the box office with record-breaking numbers. The film became the highest Bollywood grosser of 2017, beating Golmaal Again.

On the other side, Aamir's last release Dangal had set the benchmarks really high. Beating the record of his own film Dhoom 3, Dangal had become the highest Bollywood grosser ever.

And now Salman and Aamir are all set to make it big at the box office with Race 3 and Thugs of Hindostan, respectively.

Meanwhile, things have not been going well for Shah Rukh: None of his recent releases could make a big impact at the ticket counters. Both Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to fetch big numbers at the box office.

Now, SRK fans are excited for Zero, hoping that this will bring Shah Rukh back in the game. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero will present the actor in a never-seen-before avatar of a small person. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

With three big films releasing during three different big festivals in 2018, it will be interesting to see which Khan comes out on top at the box office.