Shah Rukh Khan is set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal alongside Anushka Sharma. The recent update is that the Imtiaz Ali movie was earlier supposed to be about a man committing suicide.

SRK told the Press Trust of India that Imtiaz had come to him with a script, in which a guy kills himself. The superstar instantly rejected that story and asked for a happier story. Then, Jab Harry Met Sejal's storyline came to the picture.

SRK essays the role of a Punjabi tour guide, while Anushka plays a Gujarati chhokri in search of her special ring in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The film, shot in multiple locations across Europe and India, blends drama and comedy with intense romance.

Talking about Imtiaz, Shah Rukh compared him to directors like Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar.

"I haven't seen Imtiaz's films, to be honest, but when I met him, I found him extremely gentle and sensitive. Amongst the people I had worked with earlier, it was the same quality that Yash ji, Adi, Karan (had). They are personally very different but also very sensitive," SRK told PTI.

The censor board has finally given Jab Harry Met Sejal U/A certificate without any cuts, after creating a big fuss about the use of word "intercourse" in one of the movie trails.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial is set to be released on August 4 and this is the third time that Anushka and Shah Rukh are reuniting for a movie. They were last seen in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.