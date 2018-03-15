It is official. Vikram Vedha will be remade in Hindi. Pushkar-Gayathri, the husband-wife duo, who directed the original version, will be helming the project in Bollywood as well.

"After our two successful co-production in Hindi, Saala Khadoos & Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with Rajkumar Hirani and Anand L Rai respectively, we at YNot Studios are super excited to join hands with Anil D Ambani led Reliance Entertainment and its partners Plan C Studios spearheaded by the dynamic Neeraj Pandey for our third production, to be directed by Pushkar and Gayatri," Y Not Studios announced the news in a press release.

With big production houses joining hands, the industry is expecting leading names from Bollywood to step into the shoes of Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Reports say that Shah Rukh Khan was impressed by the content, but refused to act in the film.

"Shah Rukh loved Vijay Sethupathi's character. He found Vedha more edgy and interesting. After watching the film, he knew that if he remade it, he would play the grey character of Vedha. Although Shah Rukh loved the film, it's an extremely layered and risky project to be made in Hindi. Plus, since SRK wanted to play the gangster who eventually turns out to be a hero, the space is similar to his Fan where you end up sympathizing with the film's villain. So, at least for now, Shah Rukh is not remaking it," a source told DNA.

It has to be seen whether other Khans like Aamir and Salman show interest in the subject. Mumbai Mirror reports that Neeraj Pandey will approach the A-list actors once he completes the script, which is being rewritten keeping the Hindi audience in mind.

Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir film which explores the line between good and evil. It is the battle between hard-nosed cop Vikram (Madhavan) and notorious criminal Vedha (Vijay Sethupathi). The cop's plan to clean up the city results in a personal loss for the gangster.

Their encounter and the cat-and-mouse game will be narrated with twists and turns. The characters are loosely framed from popular folklore Vikram and Betaal, which gives a unique outlook to the film.