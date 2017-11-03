Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife Gauri Khan has become the latest victim of trolls on social media, and the reason is her white see-through dress.

Gauri shared a photo on Instagram from the recently held birthday party of SRK. She is seen sharing the frame with two other ladies, and all three of them looked dazzling. However, Gauri's choice of attire received extra attention from most fans.

Gauri wore a sheer top with a pink bra, and certainly looked very fashionable. However, the photo received some very nasty comments from fans, who criticised her for her choice of clothing.

While some of them opined that Gauri should not dress in such a manner at this age and because she is the mother of grown-up children, some others tried to insult her saying she was giving Shah Rukh a bad name.

Some of the comments are extremely derogatory, peppered with the choicest abuse.

Nonetheless, there are a few others who supported Gauri's right to choose her clothing, and slammed the trolls back.

Even Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan was recently trolled for her pictures.

Slut-shaming has become a common trend on social media. Several Bollywood actresses receive nasty comments on their pictures.

However, the tinsel town divas are least affected by such trolls, and sometimes even give it back to them with strong words.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's 52nd birthday bash was attended by several Bollywood stars. Celebs like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Farah Khan, Sussanne Khan among others were present at his Alibaug bash.

After partying with his buddies from the industry, SRK went ahead to celebrate the day with the media, and then greeted hundreds of fans outside Mannat.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's untitled movie. The film will also feature Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in key roles.