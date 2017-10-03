Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's recent post that featured the actor with five beautiful Bollywood actresses has gone viral. The recent buzz is that the photo is a hint pointing towards SRK's dwarf movie, which may feature all these divas.

In the past also, several Bollywood heroines featured in the songs of — Om Shanti Om and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi — two SRK movies that went on to become blockbusters.

Bollywood Life reported that SRK's dwarf movie will have something similar with these five actresses – Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, Sridevi and Karisma Kapoor. The Aanand L Rai's untitled film already stars two leading heroines – Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

It seems like all the B-Town glamour will be splashed on the silver screen with this one movie. Isn't it amazing? We hope the reports turn out to be true.

Shah Rukh took away people's Monday blues when he posted a collage on social media. He captioned it: "Sum nites the stars with u shine brighter than the ones in the sky.Thank u ladies for ur graciousness beauty & love."

In one of the photos, he posed with Kajol and Rani Mukherjee, while the other one has a picture of SRK with Karisma Kapoor, Sridevi and Alia Bhatt.

Shah Rukh has worked with all these five divas. Kajol-SRK is the most loved couple of Bollywood. They gave us some of the classics like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale.

The 50-plus actor has worked with Rani and Karisma as well in a quite a few movies. He has worked with Rani in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, Paheli and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. And with Karisma, SRK made movies like Dil To Pagal Hai and Shakti: The Power.

However, Shah Rukh did only one movie with Sridevi and Alia. He appeared as Sridevi's husband in 1996 release 'Army' and he was Alia's psychiatrist in Dear Zindagi.