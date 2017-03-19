Shah Rukh Khan is all set to play the character of a dwarf in Aanand L Rai's upcoming movie. While SRK'S role in the film itself is much exciting, latest buzz suggests that the untitled movie will be made with a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore.

Bollywood Hungama reported that Shah Rukh's dwarf movie has a budget of Rs 150 crore. The report said the film will require a huge amount of VFX in order to portray the superstar as a dwarf. This immense VFX work has led the film to such a big budget, as reported.

However, the director said it will be a big-budget movie but denied the Rs 150 crore buzz. "It is an expensive film with Khan saab as it involves VFX. But definitely it is not Rs 150 cr," the report quoted Aanand as saying.

The movie will reportedly have two female leads – Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. While there has not been any confirmation on Deepika's role in the film, it was reported that Katrina will play herself in the Shah Rukh-starrer.

Aanand's film has been in limelight for quite some time, and several speculations about the budget and stars' roles in the movie are rife.