Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has garnered immense appreciation for his performance as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Several Bollywood biggies have given positive reviews, but Ranveer seemed to be waiting for King Khan's response.

Ranveer and Shah Rukh Khan share a great camaraderie. SRK is also close to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the duo did a movie, Devdas, together.

The Padmaavat villain seemed to have waited for long for SRK's response and finally, grabbed the opportunity when the superstar began #AskSRK session on Twitter.

Ranveer wrote: "Hi Bhai ! anxious for you to see 'Padmaavat' ! #AskSRK"

While Shah Rukh replied to most of the fans, he somehow missed Ranveer's. Hours later, the Raees actor saw the tweet and gave his review on Padmaavat in a unique style.

SRK tweeted: "So sorry didn't realise it was u, cos now u r Khilji for me. Bahut acchhi picture hai bhai..I saw it and loved it."

Hi Bhai ! ? anxious for you to see ‘Padmaavat’ ! #AskSRK — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 2, 2018

So sorry didn’t realise it was u, cos now u r Khilji for me. Bahut acchhi picture hai bhai..I saw it and loved it. https://t.co/9coSNSAmNq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2018

We are now waiting for Ranveer's response. And we agree with King Khan about the movie being superb.

SLB's Padmaavat stars Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji, Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh.

The movie faced a lot of protests from the Rajput community and Karni Sena activists as they wanted to ban the film for distorting facts. However, the things are calming down now as the recent buzz is that Rajput Karni Sena is withdrawing protests.

Thus, the magnum opus will soon release in the states where the movie was banned. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana will have Padmaavat in their theatres soon.

The period drama had a great opening at the Indian box office despite all the protests against its release. It collected Rs 19 crore in addition to Rs 5 crore from paid previews.

It witnessed massive growth on its following days, taking the business to over Rs 100 crore net at the domestic market in just four days.

Padmaavat is likely to continue its dream run at the ticket counters successfully and will witness a big jump in its collection if it releases in the states like Rajasthan and Gujarat.