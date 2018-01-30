SS Rajamouli's father and writer K Vijayendra Prasad, known for writing Baahubali series, has slammed the reports that claimed he had written a script for Shah Rukh Khan's next movie.

Of late, it was rumoured that K Vijayendra Prasad penned a story keeping Shah Rukh Khan in mind. He recently flew down from Hyderabad to Mumbai. The writer narrated the story to the Bollywood superstar during this meeting. However, the actor had not given his nod to the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Anand L Rai's upcoming Bollywood movie Zero. It was also rumoured that the superstar would make an announcement about this project after he wraps up Zero.

But K Vijayendra Prasad has laughed off the rumours, saying that he has no plans to write a script for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie. He said the rumours are baseless only making him wonder from where they are surfacing.

K Vijayendra Prasad wrote scripts for several hit Telugu movies and Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion are some of his blockbuster movies. He also penned the story for superstar Salman Khan's 2015 Hindi movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which is one of the blockbuster Bollywood films.

Currently, K Vijayendra Prasad is working on director Krish's upcoming Bollywood project Manikarnika, which features actress Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. This most talked about Hindi movie is a biopic based on the life of Rani of Jhansi, Lakshmi Bai.