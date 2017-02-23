Shah Rukh Khan's movie with filmmaker Aanand L Rai has been making huge buzz since it will see the superstar as a dwarf. And now, rumour has it the movie will be one of the most expensive Bollywood movies of all time.

According to reports, Shah Rukh's knee injury is the reason for the movie's high budget. Earlier, in an interview, the Raees star had said that he injured his knee during the shooting of Raees and had also undergone several surgeries. This has apparently become a big worry for Rai's film as the actor can't walk on his knees for the movie. Rumour has it that the only way out is using heavy VFX, which increases the budget of the film.

Just like Ra One, which was made on a huge budget with a lot of special effects, Shah Rukh is not ready to compromise with the quality of this film as well. Apparently, the badshah of Bollywood is trying to get special effects experts from abroad to work in the movie. All these have raised the film budget to a whopping Rs 150-160 crore, approximately.

"The budget of this film is around Rs 150-160 crore. It's also because of the heavy special effects that will be used in the film. Shah Rukh is also trying to get international special effects experts to work with his Red Chillies VFX team for the film," a source told DNA.

Meanwhile, SRK, who is still riding on the success of Raees, is busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali's Rahnuma with Anushka Sharma. Soon after wrapping up the film, the actor will move to shooting Rai's movie.