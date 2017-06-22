Shah Rukh Khan, who did a cameo in Salman Khan's Tubelight, will be sharing screen space with the Sultan actor after nearly 10 years. SRK's look has apparently been leaked on social media.

As it was reported earlier, Shah Rukh will be seen playing the role of a magician in Tubelight. Some pictures have made their way into social media that revealed SRK's look.

Tubelight was premiered across UAE on June 22, and the pictures appear to have leaked from there. Shah Rukh is seen sharing the frame with Salman. While Salman sports a simple look, SRK dons the attire of a magician.

The makers of Tubelight have kept the role and look of Shah Rukh under the wraps to keep the moviegoers curious. The trailer of the film had shown just a glimpse of SRK in a silhouette. However, now Shah Rukh's appearance in Tubelight has been leaked.

Tubelight is an adaptation of Hollywood movie Little Boy. It was seen in the Hollywood flick that a magician picks up the central character of a small boy from the audience to show a trick. Looks like Shah Rukh will be doing the same with Salman in Tubelight.

As SRK's look in Tubelight has been leaked online, many other details about his role have also started pouring in on social media. Some are saying that the Raees actor's appearance comes in the first half of the movie. Some are even saying that SRK's cameo gets completely overshadowed by Salman in the movie. Shah Rukh's look being leaked online certainly must have spoiled the plans of the makers of Tubelight, who wanted to keep it under cover.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight also features Sohail Khan, and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. It is slated to be released on June 23.