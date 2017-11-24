After Jab Harry Met Sejal's debacle, Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming Aanand L Rai's movie, in which he plays a dwarf. It will have many leading actresses and superstar Salman Khan in cameos.

It looks like SRK is pulling an Om Shanti Om. Remember that Farah Khan movie too had most Bollywood celebs in the title track.

SRK's dwarf movie has two leading actresses – Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Apart from them, there are several cameos by popular actresses.

Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Sridevi and Karisma Kapoor are the divas who will share screen space with King Khan.

Now, a new joinee has united with the team and she is SRK's close friend, Juhi Chawla. Talking about her cameo in the movie, Juhi told Deccan Chronicle: "There were some pleasant moments I shared with Shah Rukh on the sets of the film."

"Shah Rukh asked me to come and shoot the film. The film has a sequence where many stars from our time will also star," she added.

Juhi and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in many films like Duplicate, Darr, Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and many more. The two were a superhit on-screen pair in their time.

Actually, all actresses, who will play cameos in the upcoming movie, have been his co-actresses. Kajol-SRK gave us some of the classics like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale.

Sum nites the stars with u shine brighter than the ones in the sky.Thank u ladies for ur graciousness beauty & love. pic.twitter.com/FNrb5jZZpu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 2, 2017

The 50-plus actor has worked with Rani and Karisma as well in a quite a few movies. He has worked with Rani in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, Paheli and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. And with Karisma, SRK made movies like Dil To Pagal Hai and Shakti: The Power.

However, Shah Rukh did only one movie with Sridevi and Alia. He appeared as Sridevi's husband in the 1996 release Army and he was Alia's psychiatrist in Dear Zindagi.