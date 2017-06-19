Fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar's combination once again as the actor-director team with Don 3. Reports of the third instalment have been doing the rounds for two years, but no official announcement has been made yet.

Recently, Ritesh Sidhwani, the co- producer of Farhan's Excel Entertainment, talked about Don 3 and said that the announcement will be made soon. "We are thinking about Don (3) and we are thinking very hard on it. We have found the right idea, it's being written now. We will make an official announcement soon," Ritesh told the Press Trust of India.

On the casting and if Farhan will return as director for the third part, Ritesh said: "Wait for the announcement." Farhan has been busy doing films as an actor and thus, it looks like he may have no time to make the third instalment.

The first movie was released in 2006 and the second instalment of Don came out in 2011 with SRK and Priyanka Chopra reprising their roles. During the first instalment, Shah Rukh and PeeCee made headlines about dating each other.

Now, we doubt if this pair will reunite. First, Priyanka is juggling between Hollywood and Bollywood. Also, reports had stated that SRK's wife Gauri Khan had raised objections to the superstar working with Priyanka anymore.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy with his upcoming projects. He will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal this August opposite Anushka Sharma. He is currently promoting the movie on social media.

After releasing the posters, SRK recently unveiled a few glimpses of the movie. He released the mini trails on June 18, during India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final, and people loved those video clips.

Watch the mini trails of Jab Harry Met Sejal here: