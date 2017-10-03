Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is already a social media sensation, has given her fans yet another reason to go gaga over her with a Baywatch moment.

The 17-year-old, who has inherited her charm from her superstar dad and King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, was seen chilling in a swimming pool on a sunny day.

The picture was uploaded by one of her fan clubs on Instagram.

She is seen completely drenched in water looking straight into the camera lens.

The image has now gone viral on the internet.

Suhana has time and again managed to break the internet with her mesmerising pictures.

And this one was no less than a wonderful treat to millions of her fans.

A post shared by suhana khan (@suhana_khan3) on Oct 1, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

Before going back to London for studies, Suhana had posed with her dad dearest SRK for a picture, looking fabulous as she can be.

SRK, who is known for giving his fans a peek into his starry life, posted the picture on his Instagram and wrote: "When the lil one goes back to school & is not around to tell u, u use too many filters. [sic]"

When the lil one goes back to school & is not around to tell u, u use too many filters! A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:05am PDT

There's no doubt that Suhana is one of the favourite star kids among shutterbugs.

She turned many heads at her mother Gauri Khan's restaurant launch earlier this year. And there's no harm in saying the teenager was the star of the show that night.

While other star kids like Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for their Bollywood debut, it remains to be seen if Suhana Khan follows her dad's footsteps to carry forward his legacy in the Hindi film industry.