Shah Rukh Khan's 17-year-old daughter Suhana Khan grabbed several eyeballs with her traditional looks when she recently attended a wedding with her mom Gauri Khan in Delhi. And there's no doubt the teenager was looking gorgeous on the occassion.

Suhana Khan, who has time and again taken the internet by storm with her stunning pictures, yet again set social media on fire when she stepped out for the wedding and posed during the occassion.

The star kid wore three different outfits during the ceremonies and nailed each and every one of them.

In one of the ceremonies involved, Suhana donned a floral pink lehenga with minimal jewellery and a dupatta that she rested on her right shoulder. Not to miss was the mehendi on her hands which added to her look.

In another picture, Suhana was seen wearing a red embroidered lehenga and top while flashing her million dollar smile to the camera.

In yet another picture, Suhana was seen wearing a Monisha Jaising lehenga hand-embroidered with silken thread and accents of crystals during the occassion. She kept her shiny locks open and looked stunning when posing like an expert model.

Check out some of her more pictures from the wedding:

Suhana, who was once camera-shy, has been making several public appearances — be it at a store launch or at a Bollywood event with her superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan and mom Gauri Khan.

And the 17-year-old has been turning heads with her electrifying looks every time.

Suee At club cirque Le soir ❤❤? A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Dec 23, 2017 at 3:21am PST

Like mother like daughter ❤❤?? #cirquelesoir A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Dec 23, 2017 at 3:17am PST

Awee Suee ❤❤?? #cirquelesoir A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Dec 23, 2017 at 3:16am PST

While fans are eagerly waiting to see Suhana and Aryan making their debut in Bollywood, doting daddy SRK has said his children are free to choose their line of work, but only after completing their education.