Online trolls who never miss a chance to mock celebs and star kids have now made Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan the butt of all jokes for her stark resemblance with her superstar dad.

It so happened that Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan shared a picture of her lovely daughter Suhana on Instagram Wednesday (October 25).

The 17-year-old looked absolutely stunning wearing a white see-through top with a small pendant around her neck.

She wore minimal make-up with a cherry lip shade and was seen flaunting her shiny long locks with a confident stare that will surely make you fall in love with her all over again.

While her fans were in awe of her beautiful looks, the army of trolls, however, marched in to criticise the teenager instead of praising her beauty.

One user commented on her skin colour, while the other called her female Shah Rukh Khan with long hairs. Another user made fun of her asking whether SRK is doing a girl role in a movie, while the other said she looks like SRK from Asoka.

Some even went on to say that she has a masculine face and called her ugly.

Here's looking at you, kid. A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

It wasn't really surprising at all to read all the insensitive remarks thrown at the teenager in the comment box by the people who choose to hide behind their computer screens.

Well, everybody has opinions but they won't change the fact that Suhana is her daddy's little princess who is conquering the world with her never-ending charm.

Suhana, who is pursuing her studies in London, is currently in the town and she is enjoying her time to the fullest with her little brother AbRam or going on a movie date with her girl gang.

Suhana Khan is already a social media sensation thanks to her sizzling pictures that often do the rounds on the internet. Suhana also enjoys a huge fan base like her superstar dad with numerous fan pages that are named after her.