Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family and close friends, left for his Alibaug farmhouse to ring in his 52nd birthday on Wednesday (November 1) afternoon. And it looks like the stage is all set for the birthday boy who will blow out the candles when the clock hits 12 at midnight (November 2). And Karan Johar, who is a party animal, gave a glimpse into the grand celebration that is underway.
Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Farah Khan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor along with their daughters Ananya and Shanaya and others are the guests who will be present at King Khan's birthday bash. They were all seen unwinding the celebration at the farmhouse.
Shah Rukh Khan will also be following his every year's tradition of greeting his fans outside his house, Mannat in Bandra. He will also be celebrating his birthday with the media and spend time interacting with them.
Meanwhile, you can scroll down to see the inside pictures from SRK's grand 52nd birthday celebration at his Alibaug farmhouse.