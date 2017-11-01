Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family and close friends, left for his Alibaug farmhouse to ring in his 52nd birthday on Wednesday (November 1) afternoon. And it looks like the stage is all set for the birthday boy who will blow out the candles when the clock hits 12 at midnight (November 2). And Karan Johar, who is a party animal, gave a glimpse into the grand celebration that is underway.

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Farah Khan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor along with their daughters Ananya and Shanaya and others are the guests who will be present at King Khan's birthday bash. They were all seen unwinding the celebration at the farmhouse.

Shah Rukh Khan will also be following his every year's tradition of greeting his fans outside his house, Mannat in Bandra. He will also be celebrating his birthday with the media and spend time interacting with them.

Meanwhile, you can scroll down to see the inside pictures from SRK's grand 52nd birthday celebration at his Alibaug farmhouse.

#alibaugdiaries @shwetabachchan A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 1, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

Eve of the birthday! @iamsrk #alibaugdiaries A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 1, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

Photobombed by Abram! Girls just wanna have fun!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 1, 2017 at 4:36am PDT

When I was the one posing instead of @iamsrk ! FYI he can put any photographer out of business! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 1, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

Girl zone! #alibaugdiaries @deepikapadukone @aliaabhatt A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

You go girls!!!!! #alibaugdiaries A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 1, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

#alibaughdiaries ? A post shared by Seema Khan (@seemakhan76) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

#midweekbirthdayshenanigans❤️ A post shared by Seema Khan (@seemakhan76) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

Girls interrupted...... photo by @s1dofficial A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 1, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

one of the kindest most intelligent caring people I know ..... happiest happiest to u , may all the love and care you give to others all come back to u .love you ? A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:29am PDT