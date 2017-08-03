Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed support for Rajinikanth in his possible entry into politics. SRK said that Rajni would go a long way as a politician.

In an interview with CNN News18, Shah Rukh said that he will never join politics, but added that Rajinikanth should enter the political arena. "He will excel as neta," he said.

The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor further said that he will always support The Thalaiva if he really joins politics in future. Adding more to the topics, Shah Rukh said that politicians should not be self-obsessed, and thrive to work selflessly.

There was a lot of hullabaloo sometime back when Rajinikanth had given a hint of joining politics. Although there has never been any confirmation on him being a part of politics, a lot of speculations had happened on this line.

While many supported the actor's possible political endeavour, some others had opined that is was too late for Rajni to take the leap.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to appear on the big screen with his latest release Jab Harry Met Sejal that also features Anushka Sharma. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is a romantic comedy and is slated to be released on August 4.