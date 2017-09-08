Fans will be disappointed to know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is thinking to shelve much-awaited Gustakhiyan. Priyanka Chopra was earlier considered for the project and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name later started doing the rounds.

Now, the buzz is that Bhansali might shelve the period-drama and after Padmavati, the filmmaker will immediately start shooting his next flick with Shah Rukh Khan, DNA reported.

Yes, Bhansali is excited to work with SRK again. And this is the reason why Gustakhiyan may not happen soon. The actor and director had earlier worked together in Devdas.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice for Gustakhiyan, but it didn't work out. Then, Irrfan Khan was supposed to be the lead actor, but Priyanka's couldn't give dates to the makers. This disturbed the schedule of Irrfan and then, he decided to walk out of the movie.

Later, Abhishek Bachchan was finalised for the male lead, but PeeCee reportedly didn't want an actor who had done a period film before.

The recent update was that Priyanka had walked out of the movie and Aishwarya replaced her. Gustakhiyan was going to be Aishwarya and Abhishek's comeback movie after Guru.

We hope that Bhansali will make the movie soon as the story of Gustakhiyan is quite interesting. It is based on the life of Urdu poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. The story will revolve around Sahir's relationships with several women, including poetess-novelist Amrita Pritam and singer-actress Sudha Malhotra.

It will reportedly also focus on the lyricist's contribution to Bollywood. Sahir earned his first Filmfare Award in 1963 for his work in Taj Mahal and 13 years later, he had bagged the Best Lyrics award for Kabhie Kabhie.

Meanwhile, Bhansali is busy with the shooting of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Padmavati, which will hit the theatres in November.