Shah Rukh Khan has surprised us all with his dwarf avatar in the teaser of his upcoming movie Zero. This is the first time that SRK played such a character, but he was not even a part of the film initially.

Also Read: People mistake 'baby boy' for Esha Gupta's bf; actress hits back calling them 'a**holes'

Katrina Kaif, who plays one of the female lead roles in Zero, revealed that the film was initially supposed to have a completely different story, title and star cast.

Apparently, the film was supposed to have Katrina playing the central character as she said that it was earlier titled "Katrina Meri Jaan".

"Initially, I was supposed to play myself in Zero. The film was titled 'Katrina Meri Jaan'. There was a different cast on board and Shah Rukh sir wasn't part of it. Now, it's a satirical take on an actress," The Asian Age quoted Katrina as saying.

Although Katrina's role in the film is not known yet, it appears that she plays her own self in the movie. In the teaser, Shah Rukh was seen wearing a jacket that had pictures of the actress printed all over it. Diehard fans normally wear clothes with faces of their popular stars printed over them.

This is the second time that SRK and Katrina will be seen sharing screen space. Earlier the two had worked together in Jab Tak Hain Jaan. An interesting aspect is Zero also features Anushka Sharma, who was also part of Jab Tak Hain Jaan.

"Shah Rukh sir is one of the best actors in the industry. His drive, energy and passion are commendable. It's great to be around him on a set," sharing the experience of working with Shah Rukh, Katrina told the publication.

Meanwhile, Katrina is on cloud nine now with the massive success of her latest release Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan. The film has already crossed Rs 300-crore mark at the Indian box office, and is still havig a steady run at the box office.