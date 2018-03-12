Shah Rukh Khan is known as the king of romance, and his beautiful love story with wife Gauri Khan suggests that he is the same in real life too. However, SRK was once reportedly abandoned by Gauri.

A report in Cosmopolitan stated that Gauri had once abandoned Shah Rukh for his "over possessiveness". However, the Dilwale actor loved Gauri too much to let anything like a breakup happen.

With just Rs 10,000 in his pocket, Shah Rukh went all the way to Mumbai in order to sort out things with Gauri, the report said. On their love story before the wedding, the report said Shah Rukh, after shifting to Mumbai to chase his Bollywood dream, used to make STD calls to Gauri from a calling booth in Shivaji Park at Dadar.

Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot in October 1991. They have always stood by each other during tough times. Over the years, though several rumors surfaced regarding the actor's alleged affairs with co-actresses, they never affected their marriage.

Shah Rukh and Gauri dated for a long time before marrying. They were together much before SRK became a star. Although Gauri initially did not like the fact that Shah Rukh was pursuing a career in Bollywood, she apparently never objected to it.

"When I went to become an actor, maybe she didn't like it, because actors have such a reputation and also ours was an inter-religion marriage. I started shooting in June and in October we got married. Our honeymoon was on the sets of Dil Aashna Hai," the 52-year-old actor had said during a chat show hosted by Anupam Kher.

During another chat show, he had spoken about how romantic his and Gauri's relationship is even after having three children.

"We have known each other for so long, we have surpassed a stage. One of the stages that we have passed is that we don't need to sit under a moonlit night. I think just passing each other across from the bedroom to the living room is romantic. Love is in the air. We have wonderful children who are a proof that we have a wild, loud, screaming romance going on in the house all day long," Shah Rukh had said at Koffee With Karan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in a never-seen-before avatar of a small person in the movie Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The teaser of the movie had created curiosity among the fans, and are now eagerly waiting for its release on December 21, 2018.