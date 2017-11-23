Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 3 has been the most-awaited projects ever since the makers confirmed the making of the third instalment in their hit Don franchise. The makers have always maintained that they will retain the original cast of SRK and Priyank Chopra in the film. However, if the recent reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone is all set to play the role of Priyanka Chopra's "Junglee Billi" in the third part.

According to a report in Filmfare, sources have claimed that Shah Rukh Khan has spoken to Farhan Akhtar about casting Deepika Padukone in Don 3 where she will be playing the female lead, replacing Priyanka Chopra.

Deepika Padukone has previously worked with Shah Rukh Khan in their stellar hits Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013) and Happy New Year (2014). Which is why SRK, who is currently struggling to strike a big hit at the box office, wants to bring back their superhit jodi on the screen.

Deepika Padukone showcased her kick-ass action skills in her Hollywood debut film xXx: Return Of Xander Cage alongside Hollywood actor Vin Diesel which garnered her immense appreciation for her action-packed avatar. Priyanka on the other hand, who is busy shooting for the third season of her hit Quantico TV series, has impressed everyone globally with her stint in the American television drama thriller series.

While both Deepika and Priyanka are strong contenders for the role of "Junglee Billi", the makers are yet to make any official announcement of casting a female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen reprising his role of the ruthless and dreaded don. The makers are still working on the script and will make a public announcement of the film once things fall into place.

Shah Rukh Khan's Don (2006) is an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 film Don which was followed by a sequel Don 2 in 2011. The film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's production company Excel Entertainment.