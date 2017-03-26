YouTube sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman will be in India this summer and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will play the perfect host to her. It has been reported that SRK will organise a private session for his kids with Lilly at his residence, Mannat, in Mumbai.

Lilly is apparently visiting India on a three-city tour from April 19 to 21. She will first come to Mumbai (April 19, Shanmukhananda Hall) following it with a stop in Hyderabad (April 20, Shilpakala Vedika) and winding it up in New Delhi (April 21, Sirifort Auditorium).

Lilly will showcase the tour, titled 'How To Be A Bawse' and it will be a blend of stand-up comedy and positive approach to life. Even during Lily's last trip to India in 2014, she was invited to SRK's house at the special request of Suhana, the actor's daughter.

"Every time she visits India, there are quite a few Bollywood celebrities, who do want to meet her and be inspired by her story as she is a motivational figure in that sense. In fact Shah Rukh Khan will be the first Bollywood celebrity, who will meet her, when she comes to India," Francis Coelho, managing director of the tour, told ANI.

There are possibilities that several Bollywood celebs might have a get together with Lilly. The 28-year-old, who is a popular comedian and entertainer, has gained worldwide fame through her hilarious and inspirational YouTube videos with over 11 million subscribers. She also featured with Priyanka Chopra in one of her videos a while ago.

"Lilly Singh has been an inspiration to millions of people around the globe irrespective of the age, gender, community. Having risen from depression, she struggled in the real world to be the entrepreneur that she is today," Coelho added.

Watch Superwoman Lilly Singh's video with Priyanka Chopra here: