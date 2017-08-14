Shah Rukh Khan has been going through a rough phase at the' box office. Now trade experts feel SRK should stop romancing young actresses onscreen and should go for more content driven projects like Aamir Khan.

With Shah Rukh's latest release Jab Harry Met Sejal bombing at the box office, the superstar's career has come under scrutiny. Many think the King Khan's era is over.

None of his recent movies including Raees, Fan and now Jab Harry Met Sejal could perform at the commercial circuits. On the other side, Aamir has been consistent with back to back blockbusters. His latest being mega hit Dangal.

Some trade experts said it's high time for Shah Rukh to follow Aamir's footsteps, and try to re-establish himself as an actor rather than as a hero.

"Aamir Khan is not doing the typical hero roles. He's doing character-based roles and his track record is impeccable. Look at his recent films. He played an alien in PK; in Dhoom 3, he was the anti-hero and also had a double role. In Dangal, he played a father to four girls and he was not even there in the climax. In 3 Idiots, he was one of the three heroes. Shah Rukh Khan should follow Aamir Khan's path. He should not try to be young. He should play Shah Rukh Khan the actor and not Shah Rukh Khan the hero," Bollywood Hungama quoted trade expert Amod Mehra as saying.

Another trade analyst also has a similar suggestion for Shah Rukh. "Gradually, he should plan to go the Amitabh Bachchan way. Even at this age, Big B is playing prominent roles and getting appreciation. Also, what Aamir Khan did in Dangal is something that Shah Rukh Khan should take note of. At the same time, once in a while, he can also do an action film. In short, he should plan his moves for the next five years," said Atul Mohan.

Nevertheless, Shah Rukh is counting on his upcoming Aanand L Rai project. He will be seen playing a dwarf in the movie, which is expected to turn the tide for him.