Shah Rukh Khan has just shared a photo on social media that is likely to break the internet. The superstar posted a collage of photographs of his children with a much adorable caption.

SRK shared a collage of pictures of Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and the little one AbRam Khan. He captioned it saying, "My three vices in pictures: Grace, Style & Playfulness" and we cannot agree more.

Shah Rukh is indeed a combo of all these three qualities, which are well reflected among his children. His daughter Suhana is a graceful young lady, Aryan is known for his style and swag, and adorable AbRam is always playful.

As soon as Shah Rukh shared this lovely picture on social media, fans started commenting, saying SRK has the most amazing children, and these star kids have the best father.

Many retweeted it, saying that this photo will soon go extremely viral all over the internet. There is no comparison to Shah Rukh's stardom, but his kids are no less popular.

My three vices in pictures: Grace, Style & Playfulness. pic.twitter.com/reXQAxT5q1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 8, 2017

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Suhana and Aryan make their Bollywood debut, but there has not been any confirmation on this. It is not even confirmed if the two will chose acting as their career. Nonetheless, Shah Rukh had said that they were free to choose their line of work, but only after completing their education.

In another news, Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan was recently trolled on social media for a picture in which she was seen wearing a see-through dress. The lady had worn a sheer top with pink bra, and looked gorgeous as always.

However, many of SRK fans found it distasteful and had slut-shammed the lady. While many had opined that she should not have worn such revealing outfits as that does not suit her age, many others had ridiculed her saying she would bring disrespect for the superstar. Nonetheless, slut-shaming and trolls are common on social media these days, and these beautiful ladies are hardly affected by such nasty comments.