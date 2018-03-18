One of the most popular roles that Shah Rukh Khan played in his career was that of a psycho lover in the film Darr. SRK somewhat recreated a glimpse of the same and posted it on social media, but this time it involved Katrina Kaif and not Juhi Chawla.

Shah Rukh in the picture is seen offering an ice-cream to a photo of Katrina. While SRK shows his own charming self in the photo, it is the caption that is most interesting.

Recalling the famous dialogue "I love you KKKKiran" from Darr, Shah Rukh in the caption said "I lov u kkkKatrina". "Cos she doesn't eat ice cream in real, Cos she has worked so hard & cos this reminds me of Darr...on @aanandlrai #Zerothe film...'I lov u kkkKatrina..' @katrinakaif [sic]," he captioned the image.

In the movie Darr, Shah Rukh had a similar scene where he was seen saying "I love you kkkKiran" looking at the picture of Juhi.

The 52-year-old actor will next be seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Zero that also features Katrina and Anushka Sharma. While SRK plays the character of a small person in the film, Katrina reportedly will play an actress. Nothing has been revealed about Anushka's character in the film yet. "I play an actress in the film, but I don't play myself. I'm not Katrina Kaif in the film," she was quoted as saying by a leading publication.

Earlier, there were reports stating that Katrina will be seen romancing Abhay Deol in the movie. The teaser of Zero was released some time ago, and it had gotten everyone's attention due to SRK's never-before-seen avatar.

The film is slated to be released on December 21 this year.