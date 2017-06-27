Shah Rukh Khan is set to win hearts in August with his upcoming movie, Jab Harry Met Sejal, alongside Anushka Sharma. The makers have recently released mini trailers of the movie and one of them has irked the censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani.

In one of the trailers, the use of the word "intercourse" has created quite a buzz. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised an objection to it and Pahlaj even said: "Don't show censored words and visuals in public places. The law is the same for everyone, whether you are a common man or Shah Rukh Khan," Deccan Chronicle reported.

Reacting to the censor board's objection, Shah Rukh has finally responded to the matter. During the press conference held on Eid, SRK said neither he nor people associated with Jab Harry Met Sejal needed to use anything "disrespectful" to sell it.

On the other hand, Pahlaj has demanded that if he gets one lakh votes from the common people in its support, he will clear the usage of the word "intercourse". To this, SRK gave a witty response.

Shah Rukh told the media on Eid: "I think I am below 18, so I cannot vote (laughed). On a serious note, neither I nor anyone in the film – Imtiaz Ali (director), Irshad (lyricist Irshad Kamil) sahab, Pritam da or anyone would use any disrespectful word, that hurts a family or anyone's sentiment. We are yet to send the film to the censors and they should watch the whole film to decide."

Meanwhile, SRK's picture with son AbRam is doing the rounds online. The father-son duo looked adorable together, waving to the crowd and greeting them on Eid.