Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently promoted Raees in a grand manner on The Kapil Sharma Show. The Rahul Dholakia-directorial is set to hit theatres on January 25, and thus, the team is currently busy promoting the movie on all possible platforms.

This is SRK's third appearance on Kapil Sharma's show. King Khan was the first guest on the comedy show and also appeared with Alia Bhatt to promote Dear Zindagi. The recent visit he made is to promote his upcoming flick, Raees.

The episode was shot on January 16 night and since then, several photos have been doing the rounds on social media. Shah Rukh looked dapper in a blackpathani suit and a grey coat over it. The entire set was decorated with white and yellow balloons and there were 25 number shaped balloons all over the place.

Nawazuddin Siddique too joined SRK on the show. The Haraamkhor actor will play a badass cop in the film. Shah Rukh will next be seen in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss to promote his film. It is said that SRK's Laila Sunny Leone will accompany him on the controversial show.

Raees is the much-awaited SRK film of this year and it will also feature Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. The film will clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, which also stars Yami Gautam in the lead role.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the pictures of Shah Rukh on The Kapil Sharma Show here: