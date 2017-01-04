Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra bagged the first position on the list of the most talked about celebrity on Twitter. The rating has been done on the basis of the actors' Twitter account handle mentions.

Shah Rukh and Priyanka's account handles have been mentioned the most in 2016. According to the Press Trust of India, SRK left Salman Khan behind to top this list with 36 percent share of the conversations, while Salman had an 18 percent share.

The top five actors in the male celebrity of the year list are SRK, Salman, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh are also part of the list.

On the other hand, global icon Priyanka ruled this list as well. She has won with a 23 percent share among the top 10 actresses. PeeCee is followed by Alia Bhatt with an 18 percent share. Others on the list are Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Kajol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Sunny Leone.

Apart from the actors, there are films which are listed as the most talked about last year. Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab and Alia Bhatt-starrer Dear Zindagi emerged as some of the most spoken about films on Twitter. These films emerged under top five for being content-driven films, while Salman's Sultan, Ranbir Kapoor's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn's Shivaay were the other three movies.

Rustom, Airlift, Fan, Befikre and Dangal are the other films that featured in the top ten most spoken about films of 2016 on Twitter.