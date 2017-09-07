Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to entertain everyone with his upcoming movie in which he plays a dwarf. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the untitled movie will also feature Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

The film is the much awaited one from Shah Rukh. After Jab Harry Met Sejal's debacle, the superstar shoulders lot of the expectations of his fans.

SRK playing a dwarf's role is not the only highlight of the Aanand L Rai film. According to Times of India, the superstar will play a double role in it.

It will be interesting to see SRK in two characters. The actor is seen in double roles in past in movies Don and Duplicate.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh's best buddy Salman Khan will play a cameo in the flick. Isn't the star cast amazing? Anushka and Katrina is reuniting after Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

When Mumbai Mirror asked Aanand why he roped in a superstar for a dwarf's role, he said: "I loved seeing Hrithik (Roshan) fly off a 250-feet building, it was brilliantly done, but deep down I felt this wasn't us. Apart from our mythological demigods, Indians aren't ready for superheroes, kadd mein hum abhi bahut chhote hain. (We are, in fact, very short still). That's what made me want to live life from the perspective of a dwarf."

Fans have high expectations from the Tanu Weds Manu director. After Jab Harry Met Sejal's failure, Aanand may turn out to be a saviour for Shah Rukh. Since Dilwale, the actor's movies are not doing that well at the box office. He badly needs a good movie now.

Last year, Fan didn't work in the market, but Dear Zindagi won appreciation. This year, Raees did fine at the box office, but JHMS failed short of expectations. Hence, movie lovers hope the SRK-Aanand film would click this time.