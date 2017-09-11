It looks like superstar Shah Rukh Khan is trying to do all the experiments to give a box office hit. After his movies like Fan and Jab Harry Met Sejal didn't do well at the box office, the actor is planning to play a James Bond role.

In simple words, SRK wants to play a secret agent's role, but something different from what we have seen in Bollywood till now. It seems SRK has forgotten what happens when he tries to do something different that has never happened in the industry. The best example is his movie Fan.

A source revealed to India.com about what's running on SRK's mind. "Shah Rukh has always been a fan of Bond films. He feels that while there have been a lot of noteworthy action films in Bollywood and several characters a la James Bond, the attempts haven't been successful as yet or haven't done justice to the secret agent," the source said.

"Playing a role inspired by James Bond from one of his films has been on Shah Rukh's mind for some time now but he has started toying with the idea once again only recently," the source added.

Well, it is not the first time that Shah Rukh will be attempting such role. He was a secret agent in Main Hoon Na, but playing a Bollywood James Bond will surely be different.

However, there have been successful secret agents in Bollywood. Salman Khan played the role in Ek Tha Tiger and is now back with Tiger Zinda Hai. Saif Ali Khan tried such a role in Agent Vinod.

Meanwhile, SRK is busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's film. He will be seen as a dwarf and Salman will play a cameo. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are the leading ladies of the movie.