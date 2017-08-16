Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been keeping unwell for quite some time now. After being hospitalised for a week, he is currently resting at home and his "mooh-bola" son Shah Rukh Khan paid him a visit recently.

It's no secret that SRK admires Dilip Kumar a lot. His photos with the veteran actor and Saira Banu have been doing the rounds on internet.

Saira posted the pictures online through Dilip Saab's Twitter handle. While Shah Rukh and the iconic actress smiled at the camera, Dilip Kumar still looked pale due to his ill health.

Shah Rukh is seen covering the legendary actor with a shawl and planting a kiss on his forehead. Isn't it adorable?

Message from Saira Banu: Sahab's mooh-bola beta-"son" @iamsrk visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening. pic.twitter.com/UHV8gzOB8v — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 15, 2017

2/ @iamsrk visited Sahab this evening. Sahab's doing much better since return from the hospital. Shukar Allah. pic.twitter.com/V2njs5swDM — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 15, 2017

Dilip Kumar was hospitalised on August 2 at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and was moved to the ICU the next day due to critical condition. Reports suggested that the nonagenarian actor was suffering from a kidney ailment and was admitted due to dehydration and urinary tract infection.

Fans' prayers and well wishes worked and he recovered soon. However, this is not the first time the veteran actor has been admitted to the hospital. The 94-year-old actor has been facing medical complications for quite a while now.

In April 2016, he was hospitalised with fever and nausea. In December, he was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital to treat a swelling in his right leg. In fact, there was also a death hoax that went viral.

Meanwhile, SRK's gesture of paying a visit to Dilip Kumar has won hearts. Amidst his busy schedule, the superstar has always taken out time for his family and friends.