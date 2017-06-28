Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are likely to have some serious legal problems as the two actors have been dragged in an online ponzi scam worth Rs 500 crore.

The CBI has taken over the investigation of the scam, allegedly perpetrated by Ghaziabad-based Webwork Trade Links. Webwork Trade Links promoters Anurag Kain and Sandesh Verma are accused of allegedly looting people using a shadow online firm called "Addsbook.com".

Shah Rukh and Nawazuddin got dragged into the scam for being brand ambassadors of the firm. A complaint against the company has alleged people had invested heavily in the fake company under the influence of the Bollywood stars.

The complaint primarily is about Jain and Verma allegedly looting public money by luring them to click on the advertisements on the website. The scam involves Rs 500 crore from around 2 lakh victims, reports said.

While the probe was being carried by Uttar Pradesh police, the Allahabad High Court has now given CBI the charge of the investigation. Although Shah Rukh and Nawazuddin were not in the list of accused or suspects by UP police, the scene may change under the CBI investigation.

The FIR gets re-registered once CBI takes over the investigation from the state police. It remains to be seen if SRK and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be named in CBI's report.