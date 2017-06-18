Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to win hearts for the second time in this year with his upcoming movie, Jab Harry Met Sejal. The actor is set to treat his fans with a glimpse of the movie during the high-voltage Champions Trophy final match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, June 18.

The star took to his Twitter handle to announce that he will release mini trails of Jab Harry Met Sejal during the India vs Pak game. It's going to be a 30-second intro clip that will give us a peak into what the filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has to offer.

The film also stars Anushka Sharma who plays Sejal. SRK plays a Punjabi guide named Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry. It looks like a love story between a Punjabi munda and Gujarati chokari.

Of releasing mini trails, Shah Rukh, 51, earlier said: "The whole idea of mini trails is to introduce Harry and Sejal, the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey, which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theatres. They will highlight moments from our film, which Imtiaz so lovingly weaves into his tales. The thought behind these trails is to draw the audience closer to Harry and Sejal."

Yes fun time and win time tomorrow. Thx for having me on the show.. always a pleasure. https://t.co/v4AyyV9PvA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2017

Meanwhile, SRK has shared a video, in which he has introduced his character. The caption read: ""Kithe hai kudi... Kithe hai meri Sejal? Aa raha hun dil waapas lene,"

Watch:

Kithe hai kudi... Kithe hai meri Sejal? Aa raha hun dil waapas lene. Let me know your city: https://t.co/8HF6gVaYUi#HarrySeekingSejal pic.twitter.com/gKK4PeUyn5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal is SRK and Anushka's third movie together. Anushka made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi while their second movie was Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The duo is set to appear in their fourth movie together as well in Aanand L Rai's next.

Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on August 4. Earlier, the release date was August 11.

Here's the first mini trail: