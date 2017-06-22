The trailer of Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha was unveiled on Thursday, June 22, by none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Sivakarthikeyan.

"To all my Tamil friends heres the dynamic trailer of my friend Maddy's film #VikramVedha @ActorMadhavan @sash041075. [sic]" Shah Rukh Khan tweeted. Simultaneously, Sivakarthikeyan also tweeted, "Happy to release @ActorMadhavan sir & #Vijaysethupathi 's #VikramVedhaTrailer - https://youtu.be/1sVr-uWZPjE Wishes to @sash041075 & full team. [sic]"

It is a power-packed trailer that talks about the nature of the content in the film. The 2.31-minute clip is about the sequence of incidents that introduces all the key characters of the flick. Basically, the video focuses on Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's characters.

Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's electrifying screen space remains a major attraction. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Shraddha Srinath appear in a few scenes. Karuppu Vellai composed by Sam CS elevates the quality of the trailer.

Meanwhile, the Tamil cine-goers have given a warm reception to the trailer. Below, we bring to you a select few responses posted by the audiences:

